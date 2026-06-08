Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Monday reported a loss of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

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