DocuSign: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $78.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $78.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $830.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $824.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $865 million to $869 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.49 billion to $3.5 billion.

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