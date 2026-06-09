Designer Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.2 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $696.4 million in the period.

Designer Brands expects full-year earnings to be 28 cents to 38 cents per share.

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