Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $42.8 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $797.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $775.3 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.27 billion to $3.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

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