Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.98, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

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