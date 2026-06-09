Casey’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $162.7 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $4.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $714.4 million, or $19.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.