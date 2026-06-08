Campbell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $124 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

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