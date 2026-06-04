Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $54…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $54 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $912 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $876.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $715 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.