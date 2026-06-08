AstroNova: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $653,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have climbed 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

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