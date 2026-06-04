Argan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.1…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.24.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $291 million in the period.

Argan shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $693.90, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.