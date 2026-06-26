Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.5 million,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $342.7 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

Apogee Enterprises shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

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