ABM Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $43.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share.

ABM Industries shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM

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