XP Inc.A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on…

GRAND CAYMAN GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $250.3 million.

The Grand Cayman George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $934 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $898.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XP

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