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Xenetic Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2026, 5:01 PM

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $456,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The company posted revenue of $807,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XBIO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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