XBiotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XBIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XBIT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.