Why Your Airport Lounge Access Just Got Restricted — and How to Get Back In

One of the exclusive perks of higher-end travel rewards credit cards has always been access to airport lounges. However, some…

One of the exclusive perks of higher-end travel rewards credit cards has always been access to airport lounges. However, some recent rule changes by a couple of major card issuers have scaled back access privileges or made them more costly.

Learn more about how changes are impacting American Express and Capital One cardholders, why some travelers are revisiting which cards reign supreme for lounge access, and tips for finding the best card for your needs.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

What New Lounge Access Rules Were Added in 2026?

Travelers who enjoy credit card rewards perks were hit with a couple of big program changes this past year.

New Guest Policy for The Centurion Lounge

American Express cardholders used to be allowed to bring two guests into The Centurion Lounge, but the rules have tightened a bit, most likely in an effort to crack down on the privilege being abused. Beginning July 2026, guests will have to share your flight itinerary in order to join you in the lounge.

If you have one of the following American Express cards, you should note the rule change:

— American Express Platinum Card®

— The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

— The American Express Corporate Platinum Card®

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

What American Express Cardholders Need to Know

While any change to premium cardholder terms and conditions tends to get some attention, in travel card industry insider circles, there’s “almost no buzz” about this particular change, says Dave Grossman, author of “MilesTalk: Live Your Wildest Travel Dreams Using Miles and Points.” “It’s really minimal compared to the guest access limits changes from a while back,” he says. (He’s referring to 2023, when the policy shifted from complimentary guest access to having to pay for guests, except if you spend a minimum of $75,000 per calendar year.)

Free Access Is Gone for Capital One Authorized Users

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card long has been considered one of the most cost-effective ways to get airport lounge access because its annual fee is significantly lower than some of the other leading premium card options. “If you want the broadest/cheapest access, Venture X is the way to go,” says Matthew Goldman, founder of Totavi and publisher of the CardsFTW newsletter.

That still may be the case for primary cardholders, but a new policy that takes away free lounge access for your authorized users has made it just a little more costly for them. Primary cardholders will now have to purchase airport lounge access for their additional cardholders for an annual lounge access fee of $125 per card.

In addition, both primary cardholders and authorized users (for whom the additional lounge fee is paid) will no longer get to bring free guests into Capital One Lounges and Landings. It will now cost $45 per adult ($25 for children 17 and under).

However, if the primary cardholder reaches spending of $75,000 or more in a calendar year, then you (and your paid-up authorized users) earn complimentary access for two guests for Capital One Lounges and one complimentary guest to Capital One Landings for the remainder of that year and the following year.

As for Priority Pass lounges, which are also included as a benefit to Venture X cardholders, guests will cost $35 each.

These changes affect the following Capital One cards:

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Venture X Business

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

What Capital One Cardholders Need to Know

“When Capital One updated the Venture X card terms to disallow lounge guests, the internet was understandably up in arms,” says Grossman. “However, beneath the surface is how reasonable it is to actually keep that guest access, considering the quality of Capital One Lounges and Landings.”

For $125 per authorized user, that user keeps access to Capital One Lounges, Landings and Priority Pass lounges, he says. Considering that most people view the Venture X as having a net negative $5 annual fee (because the $395 annual fee is offset by an annual $300 Capital One Travel credit and 10,000 Capital One Miles each year at renewal), an extra $125 for authorized user lounge access isn’t so bad. “It’s essentially $120 a year for an unlimited 2X card with lounge access for two,” he says.

Compared with other premium cards that grant lounge access, with fees of $795 and $895, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card could still be a winning choice.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Other Airport Lounge to-Knows

As you evaluate airport lounge access from credit cards, Goldman points out that there are three main types:

— Lounge networks (like Priority Pass)

— Issuer lounges (AmEx’s The Centurion Lounge, Capital One Lounges, Chase Sapphire Lounges)

— Airline-specific lounges (Delta Sky Club, United Club, Admirals Club, BlueHouse)

“Some cards give you access to multiple lounge types, while others are airline-specific or tied to one lounge network,” says Goldman. For example:

— American Express Platinum Card® covers all three types with its access to The Centurion Lounge, Delta Sky Club, and Priority Pass Select.

— Capital One Venture X card includes Capital One Lounges, Landings and Priority Pass.

— Chase Sapphire Reserve® card offers access to Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club and Priority Pass.

On the other hand, if you wanted a card that gets you into a United Club lounge, for example, you’d need a United Club? Card.

Should You Change Your Lounge Access Card Strategy?

Each person’s travel style and card preferences are unique, and your lounge access needs can also vary by your preferred airports, says Ben Komenkul, travel expert and founder of Ben’s Big Deal.

“If a cardholder is trying to determine if it’s worth it, they should find out if their airport has an airport lounge,” he says. For example, for LAX flyers, Komenkul would recommend a specific airline card or use the American Express Platinum Card® to get into the Delta Sky Club.

The website ThisLounge.com can help you find the best lounge in each airport and each terminal, and then look for cards to match, says Komenkul.

Goldman recommends thinking through these four considerations:

— Where do you fly in and out of the most?

— Which airlines do you prefer?

— Do you travel solo or with your partner/family?

— How frequently do you fly?

“For example, when I started flying Alaska to and from SFO more recently, I added the Atmos Rewards Summit card,” he says. “The Priority Pass lounge in that terminal always has a line,” he says, “so having a card with Priority is useless. Having Atmos is great for me.”

Given recent policy changes, you should also think about if you have or want to have authorized users on your account, and if you also want them to have lounge access.

Ultimately, if the main reason you’re thinking of getting a premium card is for lounge access, make sure that you’re going to actually visit enough to get your money’s worth out of the annual fee. “If you fly places without lounges most of the time, then you might just want to pay if you ever visit a lounge. A single-day pass is cheaper than a credit card,” says Goldman.

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Why Your Airport Lounge Access Just Got Restricted — and How to Get Back In originally appeared on usnews.com