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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 164.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1196 3.0702
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3641 3.3144
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.90 18.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.16 89.79
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0366 1.0297
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.5000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8675 3.9200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 330.60 332.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6100 11.7100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1575 8.1400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7191 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9260 5.9320

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7920 0.8119

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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