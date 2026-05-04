NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1196 3.0702 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3641 3.3144 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.90 18.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.16 89.79 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0366 1.0297 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.5000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8675 3.9200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 330.60 332.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6100 11.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1575 8.1400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7191 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9260 5.9320

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7920 0.8119

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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