NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.50 153.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8710 2.8432 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1929 3.1642 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.70 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.28 90.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0813 1.0712 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 4.5400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8600 3.9350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.50 342.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9000 11.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2825 8.2150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7416 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2720 6.1650

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8070 0.7933

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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