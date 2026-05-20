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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.50 153.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8710 2.8432
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1929 3.1642
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.70 n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.28 90.25
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0813 1.0712
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 446.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 4.5400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8600 3.9350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.50 342.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.9000 11.8600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2825 8.2150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7416 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2720 6.1650

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8070 0.7933

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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