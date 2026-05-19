NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2340 1.2340 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.50 155.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9652 2.8710 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2793 3.1929 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5950 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.75 18.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.30 89.28 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0664 1.0813 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.5600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7675 3.8600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.50 342.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5300 11.9000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1025 8.2825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7416 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2515 6.2720

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7761 0.8070

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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