NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2340 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2340 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.00 155.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0127 2.9652 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3280 3.2793 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.5950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.15 18.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.32 89.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0900 1.0664 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4700 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7475 3.7675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 342.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6900 11.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2750 8.1025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5675 6.2515

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8094 0.7761

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.