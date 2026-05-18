Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 18, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2340
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.00 155.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0127 2.9652
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3280 3.2793
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.5950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.15 18.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.32 89.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0900 1.0664
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4700 4.3500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7475 3.7675
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 342.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6900 11.5300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2750 8.1025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5675 6.2515

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8094 0.7761

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up