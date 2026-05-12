NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.25 162.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9437 2.9553 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2036 3.2692 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4250 0.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.45 18.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.86 88.47 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0450 1.0383 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.00 467.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4400 4.5400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7800 3.8450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8400 11.8900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9850 8.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7534 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2490 6.4135

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8173 0.8527

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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