NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2186 1.2186 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2186
|1.2186
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|162.25
|162.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9437
|2.9553
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2036
|3.2692
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4250
|0.4250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.45
|18.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.86
|88.47
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0450
|1.0383
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|467.00
|467.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4400
|4.5400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7800
|3.8450
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|331.30
|331.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8400
|11.8900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9850
|8.3650
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7534
|0.7534
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.2490
|6.4135
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.8173
|0.8527
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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