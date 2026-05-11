NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2186 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2186 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 162.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0783 2.9711 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2142 3.1070 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4350 0.4250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.33 18.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt n.a. n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0450 1.0450 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.00 467.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4000 4.4400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7250 3.7800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6800 11.8400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0625 7.9850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7661 0.7534

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1275 6.2490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8000 0.8173

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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