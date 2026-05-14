WhiteFiber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The operator of data centers posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

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