When to Take the LSAT to Apply to Law School by Fall

It may seem like you need to take the LSAT months in advance of applying to law school, because the…

It may seem like you need to take the LSAT months in advance of applying to law school, because the admissions process is rolling, LSAT test dates are limited and test preparation takes months of rigorous study.

But actually, to apply by November, you should aim to take the LSAT by November at the latest.

Law school applications typically open in September. Since admissions are rolling, you should aim to apply by November for your best odds. If your materials are ready to go, then you’ll be able to submit your applications once the November LSAT results come out around Thanksgiving.

If you take an earlier LSAT, you can apply in September or October. This would not give you any extra edge, although you may receive a decision sooner.

[What Is LSAT Score Preview and Should You Use it?]

After November, the next test isn’t offered until January. While this is still before most application deadlines, it’s disadvantageously late in the cycle.

It’s risky to wait until November to take your first LSAT. Taking the test earlier will give you some breathing room in case you need to cancel or retake it.

When Can You Take the LSAT?

The LSAT is offered eight times per year in the U.S. and Canada, both remotely and in person. In other countries, it’s offered only four times per year.

Dates in the U.S. and Canada are usually available in August, September, October and November. If you’re ready earlier, consider taking the test in June. In recent years, there have not been dates offered in March, May, July and December. You can find the full list of LSAT dates on the Law School Admission Council’s website.

What if You Plan to Apply Early Decision?

The November test is accepted by most law schools with early decision deadlines in November. Schools that don’t accept the November test for early decision applicants typically specify this on their website.

[Read: The Best LSAT Study Strategy]

Preparing to Take the LSAT Over the Summer

It’s a good idea to set aside at least three or four months of part-time study to prepare for the LSAT. Most applicants, especially those planning to attend law school right after college, prepare for the test over the summer.

Remember that LSAT mastery comes from focused and methodical practice, not from plowing through one test after another. Quality of practice is more important than quantity to make steady progress.

Applicants who prefer English and math problems to logical reasoning questions should note that roughly half of law schools now accept the GRE, which is offered far more frequently than the LSAT.

Retaking the LSAT

While every applicant hopes to ace the LSAT on the first try, it is safest to anticipate taking it multiple times. Even if you feel fully prepared for the test, you may perform worse than expected due to test anxiety, proctoring issues, technical disruptions or sheer bad luck.

You may take the LSAT up to five times within five years. Admissions officers will generally focus on your highest score, which is the basis for the LSAT medians that law schools publicly disclose. Retaking the LSAT multiple times may be negatively perceived in some scenarios.

If you experience a score decline between tests, brush up on the fundamentals and use targeted practice to patch up any weak points.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

What Comes After the LSAT?

Candidates’ grades and standardized test scores are the two most important factors in law school admissions, but they are not the only ones. Review this fall application checklist to ensure you have all your materials ready to go.

It can take weeks to put together your resume, personal statement and other written materials. Be sure to leave ample time to request recommendation letters from professors, employers or other supervisors — ideally about a month in advance.

The transcript request process through the LSAC Credential Assembly Service, the central clearinghouse of law school applications, can also take a few weeks.

Preparing for the LSAT is the most time-intensive part of the admissions process, so once you have a solid game plan for the test, the rest of the process should be easier to square away.

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When to Take the LSAT to Apply to Law School by Fall originally appeared on usnews.com