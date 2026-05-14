Westport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.