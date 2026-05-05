Westlake: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $169 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $169 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK

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