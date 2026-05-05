WEC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $804.7 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $804.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.45.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC

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