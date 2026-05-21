Walmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.33…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $177.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.