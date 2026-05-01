Virtus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.1…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $5.38 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.56 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $199.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTS

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