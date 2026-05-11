Vinci Compass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Monday reported…

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Monday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period.

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