Viking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.4 million…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $971.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIK

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