Viant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $455,000 in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $455,000 in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $98.5 million to $101.5 million.

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