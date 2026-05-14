Versant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Versant Media Group Inc. (VSNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Versant Media Group Inc. (VSNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $286 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.99.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The cable television and digital platform operator posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSNT

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