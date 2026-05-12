Venture Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $556 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $556 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.17 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VG

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