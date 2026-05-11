Vancouver Cruise Port Guide 2026

Canada Place was originally built in 1927 as a railway pier and later transformed into its iconic five-sail design for…

Canada Place was originally built in 1927 as a railway pier and later transformed into its iconic five-sail design for the Expo 86 World’s Fair. Today, it serves as a bustling cruise terminal, convention center, and hub for attractions like the FlyOver Canada virtual flight ride. Along with stunning views of the harbor and easy walking access to downtown Vancouver’s best attractions, restaurants and hotels, Canada Place embodies an energetic, cosmopolitan vibe that’s the perfect kickoff or finale to your cruise vacation.

— Local currency: Canadian Dollar (CAD)

— Time zone: Pacific Time Zone (PT)

— Official language: English and French are Canada’s two official languages. Virtually everyone in and around the port speaks English fluently.

Terminal Details

— Port name: Canada Place Cruise Ship Terminal

— Port address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 3T4

— Port website: https://www.canadaplace.ca/

— Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, restrooms, daytime luggage storage, baggage handling, wheelchair rentals and nearby restaurants

— Distance to city center: 0 miles (it’s located directly in Vancouver’s downtown)

— Shuttle service to city: No shuttle needed; the terminal is already downtown

— Accessibility: The port is highly accessible for wheelchair users and those with mobility concerns, with elevators and escalators widely available. Tendering is not required in most cases, as ships dock directly at the pier. The terrain inside the terminal is completely flat, and while Vancouver has some hills, the immediate waterfront area outside the terminal is very manageable.

Is Canada Place Safe?

Yes, Canada Place and its immediate surroundings are typically very safe.

— Credit card payments are universally accepted, so you won’t need to carry large amounts of cash or worry too much about currency exchange.

— As in any major city, there are areas of Vancouver that tourists should avoid for safety reasons, including the Downtown Eastside. This neighborhood just east of Gastown struggles with homelessness and drug use and generally isn’t considered safe for travelers. It’s best to stick to the area just west of Canada Place, including Coal Harbour, the West End and English Bay.

— Emergency contact number: 911

Transportation Options

The nearest major airport is Vancouver International Airport (YVR), which sits less than 10 miles from the cruise terminal. Below are the transportation options to and from the airport:

— Taxi: A taxi from the Vancouver airport to the cruise port operates on a flat-rate system, costing CA$46 (about $34). The travel time is typically 20 to 30 minutes.

— Rideshare (Uber/Lyft): Uber and Lyft both operate in Vancouver. Rides from the airport to Canada Place cost between CA$44 and CA$64, depending on the size of the vehicle you request.

— Public transit: The Canada Line SkyTrain runs directly from YVR Airport to Waterfront Station (steps from Canada Place). Trains depart every 6 to 12 minutes, and the ride takes about 30 minutes. Tickets cost around CA$10.

— Port parking: Underground parking is available at Canada Place starting at CA$50 (around $37) per day. For cheaper rates (around CA$150 — or $108 — per week), consider private lots near the terminal, such as those operated by ParkChamp. Or, look for hotels offering parking packages specifically for cruise ship passengers, such as Atrium Hotel Vancouver.

Restaurants Near Canada Place

Thanks to Canada Place’s location in the heart of downtown Vancouver, the terminal is surrounded by a bevy of tasty restaurants — many with waterfront views.

— Miku Vancouver: Just steps from the terminal, this highly-rated spot is famous for its upscale Aburi (flame-seared) sushi and stunning waterfront views.

— Botanist Bar: Situated inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim (a 0.3-mile — or roughly seven-minute — walk from the port), this award-winning bar offers an upscale vibe with highly creative crafted cocktails.

— Cardero’s: About one mile (a 20-minute walk or five-minute car ride) from Canada Place, Cardero’s is well known for its lively pub atmosphere, Coal Harbour views and fresh seafood.

Things to Do Near Canada Place

— Granville Island Public Market: About a 3-mile (or 15-minute) taxi ride from Canada Place, this is a bustling, vibrant indoor market offering fresh local produce, artisan foods and unique shops.

— Stanley Park: A short bike or taxi ride away, this nearly 1,000-acre urban park offers the scenic Seawall (the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path) and Indigenous totem poles.

— Capilano Suspension Bridge Park: A popular excursion easily arranged through most cruise lines, offering a thrilling walk across a swaying bridge suspended 230 feet above a river canyon.

— Grouse Mountain: If you’re willing to travel a bit farther out of the city to North Vancouver, you’ll want to head to Grouse Mountain. It’s less than 10 miles from Canada Place, but feels worlds away. Known as the “Peak of Vancouver,” Grouse Mountain sits about 4,100 feet above sea level and offers a plethora of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, wildlife, a gondola, a tramway and more.

Top Hotels Near Canada Place

Whether you’re arriving a day early to explore Vancouver or lingering after your voyage, staying near Canada Place ensures a stress-free start or end to your cruise.

— Pan Pacific Vancouver: This stunning hotel is uniquely positioned directly on top of the Canada Place cruise terminal. You can arrange to have your luggage taken straight from your hotel room to the ship if you opt for the property’s cruise package.

— Coast Coal Harbour Vancouver Hotel by APA: Conveniently located in the Coal Harbour neighborhood, this hotel sits within walking distance of Canada Place. From here, travelers can also easily access Stanley Park and the Vancouver Seawall. On site, it offers a year-round outdoor heated pool, a fitness center, a spa and a restaurant.

— Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites: A great option for families or groups traveling together, this all-suite hotel is within walking distance of Canada Place as well as the city’s Gastown neighborhood, which is best known for its historic steam clock, boutique shops and cocktail bars.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Ann Henson is the assistant managing editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report. She has cruised out of Vancouver and visited the city throughout her life to see family and friends. She relied on her own research and recommendations from her mom, a Vancouver local, for this cruise port guide.

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— Best Cruises from Vancouver

— Alaska Cruise Packing List

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— When to Cruise in Every Region

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Vancouver Cruise Port Guide 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com