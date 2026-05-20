V.F.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $119.3 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $119.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $254.9 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.