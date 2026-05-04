Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $44 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $115 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $442 million to $447 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST

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