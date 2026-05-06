Tronox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $760 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

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