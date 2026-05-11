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Traeger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 4:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.70 per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $94.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.6 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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