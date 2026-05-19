Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $260.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.72.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

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