The 2027 Social Security ‘Trump Bump’ Is Coming. Is It Good for Your Retirement Benefits?

Rising inflation and price hikes, largely driven by the conflict in Iran and tariffs, may prompt a sizable cost-of-living adjustment,…

Rising inflation and price hikes, largely driven by the conflict in Iran and tariffs, may prompt a sizable cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Americans receiving Social Security benefits. It’s a trend informally referred to as the “Trump Bump.”

The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy organization, is currently projecting a 3.9% COLA increase for 2027. Last year’s COLA was 2.8%, which was roughly a $56 increase in the average monthly Social Security payment.

Analysts and retirement experts don’t believe this will be as beneficial for retirees as it may seem. Here’s what Social Security recipients should know.

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With Inflation Rising, Social Security Benefits Could See a ‘Trump Bump’

Annual increases in Social Security’s monthly payments are based on the U.S.’s consumer price index. The COLA is designed to help retirees and other beneficiaries maintain their purchasing power as everyday costs rise.

As inflation pressures have accelerated in recent months, analysts have predicted the upcoming COLA increase may exceed earlier projections. Some industry watchers have begun referring to the anticipated increase as a “Trump Bump,” arguing that current economic conditions and the president’s trade policies could be driving rising prices across sectors of the economy.

“The projected 2027 COLA, which some outlets are calling the ‘Trump Bump,’ is almost certainly driven by tariff-induced price pressure trickling through consumer goods,” wrote Jeffrey Judge, a certified financial planner with Chesapeake Financial Planners, in an email.

To determine the COLA, the Social Security Administration uses the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, known as the CPI-W, a federal inflation measure tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While geopolitical events may impact inflation, the Social Security COLA is a mathematical calculation, not a political payout.

The Social Security Administration bases the annual adjustment on the average CPI-W inflation rate recorded during the third quarter of the calendar year — specifically the months of July, August, and September. Officials use those figures because they provide one of the most current snapshots of economic conditions before the updated benefit amounts take effect in January.

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The 2027 Social Security COLA Will Be Announced in October

The official COLA announcement is expected in October after third-quarter inflation data becomes available. However, early projections among analysts and advocacy groups show a significantly larger increase in 2027 if inflation remains elevated through the remainder of the year.

In April, the annual rate of consumer inflation hit 3.8%, nearing a three-year high and raising concerns about the affordability of major household expenses, including food, housing, healthcare and utilities.

A range of economic and political factors could still affect the final COLA figure before it’s officially announced. Analysts say labor market conditions, federal tax policies, interest rates, and potential congressional actions related to spending or entitlement programs could all influence inflation trends in the months ahead.

Is a Social Security ‘Trump Bump’ a Good Thing?

“A higher COLA sounds like a win, and for many clients it is, but it’s not that simple,” Judge says.

While higher inflation can result in larger Social Security checks, experts caution that the increases are intended to offset rising living expenses rather than provide additional spending power. Prices for essentials, including housing, food, healthcare and utilities, have continued to climb in areas across the country, placing financial pressure on those on fixed incomes.

“Is Trump’s policy the proximate cause? Partly. Import tariffs raise consumer prices and that feeds directly into the CPI-W calculation,” Judge says. “But calling it a ‘Trump Bump’ implies it’s a favor, when it’s really inflation wearing a bow.

He adds, in reality, a larger Social Security COLA means retirees are paying more for things, and Social Security is playing catch-up, not getting ahead.

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The 2027 Social Security ‘Trump Bump’ Is Coming. Is It Good for Your Retirement Benefits? originally appeared on usnews.com