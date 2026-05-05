Teradata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $335 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $335 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $3.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $444 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

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