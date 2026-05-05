Tempus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $125.9 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $125.9 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The health care technology company posted revenue of $348.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.5 million.

Tempus expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEM

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