Telesat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $2.21.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

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