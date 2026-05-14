Telefonica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TELFY) on Thursday reported a loss of $481 million in its first…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Telefonica SA (TELFY) on Thursday reported a loss of $481 million in its first quarter.

The Madrid-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $9.51 billion in the period.

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