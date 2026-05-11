Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.
The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74 million.
Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.
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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TH
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