Target: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $781 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $781 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.45 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

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