Talen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $63 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Talen Energy (TLN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.28 per share.

The power generation and infrastructure company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

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