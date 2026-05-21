Take-Two: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $298.2 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 55 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

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