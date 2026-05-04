Superior Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Monday reported first-quarter…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $834,000.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $140.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

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